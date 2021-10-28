Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even with Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, area communities are still holding the tradition of trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

Most will hold trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., but not all. Check below for your community to see when your little goblins can get some goodies!

Lansing

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Jackson

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

East Lansing

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Charlotte

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Delhi Township

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

DeWitt

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Eaton Rapids

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Fowlerville

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Grand Ledge

Bridge Street Trick-or-Treat: Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 – 10 p.m.

Traditional Trick-or-Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Holt

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Leslie

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Mason

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. with an outdoor warning siren at start and end.

Meridian Township.

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Olivet

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. (Trick-or-Treating and Fire Department open house)

Okemos

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Owosso

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Perry

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Portland

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Potterville

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

St Johns

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Stockbridge

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Vermontville

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Westphalia

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Williamston

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween from News 10!

Happy Halloween from News 10! (source: AP image)

