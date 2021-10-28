Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even with Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, area communities are still holding the tradition of trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.
Most will hold trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., but not all. Check below for your community to see when your little goblins can get some goodies!
Lansing
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Jackson
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
East Lansing
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Charlotte
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Delhi Township
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
DeWitt
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Eaton Rapids
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Fowlerville
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Grand Ledge
- Bridge Street Trick-or-Treat: Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 – 10 p.m.
- Traditional Trick-or-Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Holt
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Leslie
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Mason
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. with an outdoor warning siren at start and end.
Meridian Township.
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Olivet
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. (Trick-or-Treating and Fire Department open house)
Okemos
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Owosso
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Perry
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Portland
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Potterville
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
St Johns
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Stockbridge
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Vermontville
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Westphalia
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Williamston
- Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Have a safe and Happy Halloween from News 10!
