Area Trick-or-Treat dates and times

Check to see when your little goblins can get some goodies!
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even with Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, area communities are still holding the tradition of trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

Most will hold trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., but not all. Check below for your community to see when your little goblins can get some goodies!

Lansing

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Jackson

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

East Lansing

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Charlotte

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Delhi Township

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

DeWitt

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Eaton Rapids

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Fowlerville

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Grand Ledge

  • Bridge Street Trick-or-Treat: Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 – 10 p.m.
  • Traditional Trick-or-Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Holt

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Leslie

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Mason

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. with an outdoor warning siren at start and end.

Meridian Township.

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Olivet

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. (Trick-or-Treating and Fire Department open house)

Okemos

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Owosso

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Perry

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Portland

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Potterville

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

St Johns

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Stockbridge

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Vermontville

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Westphalia

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Williamston

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween from News 10!

Happy Halloween from News 10!
Happy Halloween from News 10!

