Touring MSU’s ‘haunted hall’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night in Michigan State University paranormal experts shared their findings on the spooks and scares across campus.

News 10 jumped in on the fun with a look at some of the haunted history on campus. Paranormal investigators at the school have been hosting an event at Mary Mayo Hall, which they say is far and away the most haunted place at Michigan State.

Em Springer is a member of MSU’s paranormal society.

“There have been a few different incidents,” she said.

As someone who has investigated the building, Springer spent the evening telling curious participants about her experience.

“The most common thing we got was voices,” Springer said. “We knew no one was up there. We definitely made sure we got permission and they told us specifically, ‘Yeah-- no one is going to be there. It’s just going to be you folks.’”

Hailey Elford is a resident of Mary Mayo Hall.

“A couple of weeks after I was living here I started noticing little things that I would question,” Elford said.

Legend has it Mary Mayo died on the property where the students living quarter sits, and now looks after the place. Elford moved into the hall not knowing anything about its history of paranormal activity.

“The first big thing was really was when I was in my room by myself and there was a shadow that moved across my room behind me,” she said. “It had me on edge, all these little things.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Elford began feeling like other people were nearby when nobody was around.

“There’ve also been times I’ve walked outside of my room in the hallway and I’ve heard doors and keys behind me and there’s nobody there,” she said.

While voices, shadows and keys sound chilling, there are some who say they’ve actually seen the spirit of Mary Mayo herself.

Springer said, “She will supposedly wander around the halls and people have seen her. Another thing is that since she has a portrait sitting in our lounge. People have said the eyes will follow you around.”

Skeptics-turned-believers say the only way to know whether paranormal things are real is to have an experience of your own.

