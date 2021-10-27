Tips on how to prepare your flower bed for the colder months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Whether you want to admit it or not, it’s that time of the year when you need to start prepping your flower bed for the colder months. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop, talked us through some of the steps you can take now to make sure your flower bed is ready for the winter.

However, it’s been an interesting year when it comes to weather conditions in our area, so you might want to hold off on cutting off some of those flowers that are still blooming.

