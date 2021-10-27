Advertisement

Teacher facing charges for sexually assaulting student

Allegations of the abuse were reported in August.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A substitute teacher in Ottawa County is facing criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Jill Edstrom is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual misconduct for having a relationship with a 16-year-old male student who attends West Ottawa High School.

Allegations of the abuse were reported to the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office in August.

