Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday evening the administration of Holt Public Schools received information that a student may have brought a handgun to the high school earlier in the day.

The administration immediately brought the information to the Delhi division of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, who called detectives in to investigate.

A review of video surveillance confirmed the student had the gun while riding the bus home from school. The administration was unable to positively identify the student in question.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, detectives located the 15-year-old male suspect at home with his parents. A loaded Glock 40 caliber handgun was found inside the student’s backpack. Detectives say the gun was legally owned by a family member.

The suspect has been lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home pending a hearing for carrying a concealed weapon. He may face other criminal offenses as well.

He has been suspended from Holt Public Schools until further notice.

There is no indication that any direct threats were made to other students, but the suspect showed multiple other students the gun while on the bus.

“The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is a proud partner and supporter of the Holt Public Schools,” the department said in a statement to News 10. “The safety and security of all students and staff is our number one priority. Students are always advised that if you see something please say something. This case is proof the see something/say something system works, and our community is safer because of it.”

