Sponsored. An interview with Lori Simon, Director, Sparrow Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

Lori Simon, Director of Sparrow’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Department, discusses the hospital’s commitment to maintaining a caring, respectful, and inclusive culture that supports and values the diversity of Sparrow’s patients, caregivers and the community.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/Diversity.