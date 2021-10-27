Sewage seeps into Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Genessee County are urging the public to stay out of the Flint River. They say heavy rainfall this week led to a discharge of partially treated sewage into the river.

Flint’s Water Pollution Control says the amount of rainwater mixed with raw sewage coming in exceeded its capacity, so the city directed some of it into the Flint River.

Flint Sewage Treatment officials say the water sent into the river is being disinfected and monitored.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.