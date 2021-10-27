Sewage seeps into Flint River

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall is to blame for sewage seeping into the Flint River.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Genessee County are urging the public to stay out of the Flint River. They say heavy rainfall this week led to a discharge of partially treated sewage into the river.

Flint’s Water Pollution Control says the amount of rainwater mixed with raw sewage coming in exceeded its capacity, so the city directed some of it into the Flint River.

Flint Sewage Treatment officials say the water sent into the river is being disinfected and monitored.

