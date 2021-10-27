Advertisement

Redistricting Commission receives death threat

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety responded to the MSU Union shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, after members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) received an emailed death threat.

The Commission is in charge of Michigan’s redistricting process, which takes data from the census and draws district lines. They are made up of randomly selected citizens, and are tasked with ensuring that the district lines are drawn fairly and avoids gerrymandering, which is when the boundaries of an electoral constituency are manipulated to favor one party or class.

According to an official from MSU, the threat was sent on Tuesday but was opened and read Wednesday. The Commission had a planned meeting that has been suspended until further notice.

“We have documented the incident and our detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation,” the official said. “We do not believe there is any safety concern for the community and we have not determined the threat to be credible at this time.”

The threat was made as U.S. officials are warning that the threat from domestic violent extremism is “metastasizing” across the country, with Michigan being an area of particular concern.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
Police ID victim from shooting on Bailey St.
Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted...
Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants
A Lansing woman found money dating back to the 1800′s, but what it was in is even more...
Big payday found in payload
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 10/27/2021 PM
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video looking back on the year since Michigan's first...
Gov. Whitmer declares October 25-31 as Rivalry Week in Michigan
DeLuca's Restaurant
DeLuca’s finds buyer