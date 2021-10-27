Redistricting Commission receives death threat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety responded to the MSU Union shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, after members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) received an emailed death threat.

The Commission is in charge of Michigan’s redistricting process, which takes data from the census and draws district lines. They are made up of randomly selected citizens, and are tasked with ensuring that the district lines are drawn fairly and avoids gerrymandering, which is when the boundaries of an electoral constituency are manipulated to favor one party or class.

According to an official from MSU, the threat was sent on Tuesday but was opened and read Wednesday. The Commission had a planned meeting that has been suspended until further notice.

“We have documented the incident and our detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation,” the official said. “We do not believe there is any safety concern for the community and we have not determined the threat to be credible at this time.”

The threat was made as U.S. officials are warning that the threat from domestic violent extremism is “metastasizing” across the country, with Michigan being an area of particular concern.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.