Red Cross: Blood supply at lowest levels in a decade

(WILX 2021)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is in a blood emergency, and the American Red Cross is in desperate need of donations.

“This is an emergency blood shortage,” said Meghan Lehman, Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross in Michigan. “It’s an emergency for the entire community. You never know when you or a loved one may need a blood transfusion. Someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.”

The current blood supply by the Red Cross is the lowest the organization has seen this time of year in more than a decade. Right now, the Red Cross needs at least 10,000 more donations each week to meet their need. They’re encouraging anyone who can to donate.

“The motivation to do it is that you can save a life,” Lehman said. “Every donation can impact up to three lives. To be a part of saving a life, that’s a pretty big motivation for a lot of people. It only takes about an hour of your time. You walk out of there feeling really good.”

The Red Cross needs donations of all blood types. If you’re worried about COVID-19, the Red Cross says they’re following all health recommendations to keep you safe.

Upcoming blood drives can be found AT THIS LINK.

