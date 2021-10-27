Parking ramp party, zombie walk and more Halloween events happening in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lots of Halloween fun is happening in Lansing this weekend.

Lock your doors and board up the windows! The 11th Annual Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk returns with a special Devil’s Night edition on Saturday October 30, 2021, and registration starts at 4pm inside the Lansing Center by Exhibit Hall C.

Walkers must PURCHASE TICKETS to participate, and all ages of the undead are welcome. Advance prices are only $5 each, and your whole horde can enter with a “buy five, get one free” deal. Your ticket includes admission into How-To Halloween along with contest entry before the legendary walk begins. Kids under 3 get in for free, and a small eTix fee will apply to all online sales. The ticket price increases to $10 on the day of the walk, and are available for purchase at the box office.

Zombies that bring donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank will be entered in a drawing for a prize pack worth $100. The walking dead are invited on the main stage to compete in our Best Zombie Contest at 5pm (with adult and kid categories) for a total prize package valued at over $200. Afterwards, the horde members will be given instructions before being unleashed on the unsuspecting citizens. Traffic will come to a stand still as we slowly make our way to the steps of the Capitol for the most amazingly horrific photo shoot that Mid-Michigan has ever seen.

For more information: https://downtownlansingzombiewalk.com/?fbclid=IwAR2d9FgO2tzZdxfBPt_ztvPikQp23licMiksQ4hmzz2Lf7p4gqjX181azU0

Just down the road is the Carnival of Creatives.

The Carnival of the Creatives returns for the 2021 Halloween season. The Artist’s Umbrella and Downtown Lansing Inc. will be presenting this year’s iteration on Saturday, October 30th from 7pm to 9pm in the South Capitol Parking Ramp in Downtown Lansing. There will be multiple “Trunk-or-Treat” stations throughout the ramp. Entry to the event is $20.00 per vehicle, and you pay when you enter the Ramp. Due to height restrictions, no vehicles taller than ‘6 feet, 6 inches’ will be able to drive-thru the Carnival of the Creatives.

To order Tickets visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-artists-umbrella-and-dli-present-carnival-of-creatives-tickets-188828780967As attendees start to ascend the ramp from the comfort of their vehicle, they will begin passing a variety of performers & visual artists all decked out in Halloween themed apparel & costumes.

“We are so excited to be a part of this unique Halloween event for a second straight year, and showcase some amazing talent from right here in our community,” said Brandon Navin, founder & executive director of the Artist’s Umbrella.

Performers & artists for the Carnival of the Creatives will be stationed throughout the South Capitol Parking Ramp, and will include musicians, dancers, poets, circus arts performers, and visual artists.The Artist’s Umbrella, a Lansing based arts organization that has established itself as Mid-Michigan’s premiere variety show will curate the performers and artists, as well as handling the lighting, sound, & production for the event. Downtown Lansing Inc. will help with sponsorships & navigating red tape to help make this event a success.

A generous portion of the proceeds for the event will go directly to compensate the artists & creatives who will be part of the show that evening.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.