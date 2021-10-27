Advertisement

In My View: The key to Saturday’s big game

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The key to Saturday’s big game? I say Michigan will want to run the ball big time and Michigan State has to control it to win. Simple as that.

Michigan’s identity is two backs running the ball well alternately and, if that continues in East Lansing, the Spartans will have trouble winning in my view.

