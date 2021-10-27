In My View: The key to Saturday’s big game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The key to Saturday’s big game? I say Michigan will want to run the ball big time and Michigan State has to control it to win. Simple as that.

Michigan’s identity is two backs running the ball well alternately and, if that continues in East Lansing, the Spartans will have trouble winning in my view.

