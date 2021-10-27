In My View: The key to Saturday’s big game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What’s the key to Saturday’s big game at Spartan Stadium?

With so much on the line for both teams, I say Michigan will want to run the ball big time and Michigan State must control it to win. Simple as that.

Clearly, to me, Michigan does not want Michigan State’s skilled position offensive players off the field. To keep them off, run the clock, run the ball, make the game a lot shorter, and see if – in a low-scoring game – Michigan’s running game can dominate.

I claim it’s the whole issue coming up on Saturday: the ability for Michigan to run the ball, or Michigan State to stop the run completely.

Michigan’s identity is two backs running the ball well alternately and if that continues in East Lansing, the Spartans will have trouble winning, in my view.

