MIS Names New Track President

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn has named a new track President. He is Joe Fowler, a longtime executive at Kansas Speedway and NASCAR. Fowler takes over immediately. Fowler has served in various marketing capacities the past 15 years at Kansas Speedway.

