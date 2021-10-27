Advertisement

Lightning Lose Kucherov For Extended Period

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the...
Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Boston.(Source: AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) is expected to be out 8-10 weeks after having surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury. Kucherov was injured Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He doubled over in pain after an innocent-looking collision in the third period of the Lightning’s game at Washington. The team put Kucherov on long-term injured reserve not long after. Kucherov was Tampa Bay’s leading scorer on each of the past two Stanley Cup runs. He missed the entire regular season last year recovering from hip surgery.

