Advertisement

Learning more about the science and technology in farming

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s a lot of science and technology involved when it comes to farming. We recently had the chance to talk to Pat Feldpausch, a local farmer, about some of the computer systems that he uses on his farm for harvesting his crops and more. Their farm has been in their family since 1960 and they’ve seen many changes through the years when it comes to the technology they use in their machinery to help yield a successful harvest.

Plus, when it comes to sharing the road with farm machinery, Pat gave us some tips on how to make sure you’re sharing the road safely with our local farmers.

You can find out more about farming in Michigan from Michigan Farm Bureau, Michigan’s Voice of Agriculture.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
Police ID victim from shooting on Bailey St.
Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted...
Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants
A Lansing woman found money dating back to the 1800′s, but what it was in is even more...
Big payday found in payload
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended

Latest News

halloween fun
Parking ramp party, zombie walk and more Halloween events happening in Lansing
MI Farm Bureau 2
MI Farm Bureau 2
Van Atta's
Tips on how to prepare your flower bed for the colder months
WIOW Disc Golf
WIOW Disc Golf