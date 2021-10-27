Learning more about the science and technology in farming

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s a lot of science and technology involved when it comes to farming. We recently had the chance to talk to Pat Feldpausch, a local farmer, about some of the computer systems that he uses on his farm for harvesting his crops and more. Their farm has been in their family since 1960 and they’ve seen many changes through the years when it comes to the technology they use in their machinery to help yield a successful harvest.

Plus, when it comes to sharing the road with farm machinery, Pat gave us some tips on how to make sure you’re sharing the road safely with our local farmers.

You can find out more about farming in Michigan from Michigan Farm Bureau, Michigan’s Voice of Agriculture.

