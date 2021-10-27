Ionia woman sentenced for killing MSP Trooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ionia woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for killing a Michigan State Trooper.

Thomasina Jones learned her fate on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The fatal crash occurred in July 2020. Trooper Caleb Starr was behind the wheel when Jones crashed her car into his patrol car.

Police say that at the time of the crash, Jones’ blood alcohol level was 0.23, which is three times the legal limit in Michigan.

Thomasina Jones has been sentenced to 27 years for killing Michigan State Trooper Caleb Jones. Jones was operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.23, three times the legal limit in Michigan. (Ionia County Jail)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.