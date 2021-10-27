Advertisement

Honor For MSU Cross Country Runner

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Earning the top spot in the women’s 5K race at the Eastern Michigan Fall Classic last Friday, Michigan State sophomore Fatima Giron has been named the Big Ten Cross Country women’s athlete of the week. The announcement from the league office came Wednesday. Giron paced all runners in Ypsilanti on October 22nd, running a time of 1807.3. The EMU Fall Classic was Giron’s second best 5K time this season. This is the first time Giron has won one of the conference’s weekly awards. She’s the third MSU runner to earn such an honor this season. The Spartans compete for the Big Ten title this Friday, hoping to win the team title for a third straight year.

