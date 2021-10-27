Gov. Whitmer declares October 25-31 as Rivalry Week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a two-time alumna of Michigan State University, has declared October 25 to 31 as Rivalry Week in honor of Saturday’s game between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines – both undefeated.

“Watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is one of our state’s greatest traditions,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Whether you dress in green and white or root for the maize and blue, we can all agree that this has been an exciting year for football. Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end this Saturday in The Woodshed. I can’t wait to cheer on the Spartans! Tuck Comin’. Go green!”

In contrast to Gov. Whitmer’s allegiance to MSU, her Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist II, is a proud Wolverine, meaning even the state’s Capitol Building is a “house divided.”

“I am excited to watch the Wolverines continue their undefeated march towards the Big Ten Championship and beyond this Saturday,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist. “Just like every year, this game is a great way for Michiganders to come together to acknowledge that the University of Michigan has the superior football program. It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine! Go Blue!”

Saturday’s noon football game marks the 114th meeting between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines. Although Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 71-37-5, Michigan State has won nine of the last 13 meetings.

Gov. Whitmer says that while she is the proud mom of two Wolverines, she always wears her true colors on game day.

Tune in to News 10 at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the “Battle for Bunyan” Tailgate Special presented by Shaheen Chevrolet and Cadillac!

View the proclamation below.

The Battle for Bunyan Tailgate Special presented by Shaheen Chevrolet will air Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 p.m. (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.