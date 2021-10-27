DeLuca’s finds buyer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In mid-September, DeLuca’s Restaurant went up for sale. Now, someone has agreed to buy the Lansing staple, but the closing has not yet happened.

The closing is expected to take place on Monday, Nov. 1, according to Shawn O’Brien, vice president of Colliers International’s Lansing area office.

O’Brien tells News 10 that it will stay DeLuca’s - for now - and that employees currently working at the restaurant will stay on as staff. He did not comment on who had purchased the building.

The current owner’s last day is expected to be Saturday, Oct. 30, but it will be closed for the day.

O’Brien said the new owners are planning more changes in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.