Cruz To Be Honored Tonight In Houston

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz (23) scores past Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins, off a...
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz (23) scores past Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins, off a two-run single by Josh Donaldson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Nelson Cruz will be presented tonight with Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. The 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown in the Dominican Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped feed 700 families and provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance. And he organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear.

