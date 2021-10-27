Cruz To Be Honored Tonight In Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - Nelson Cruz will be presented tonight with Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. The 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown in the Dominican Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped feed 700 families and provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance. And he organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear.

