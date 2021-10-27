Advertisement

College enrollment on dramatic decline

Analysts blame the labor market for luring young people away with increased wages.
US undergrad enrollment has dropped 3.2% percent since the fall of 2020.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College enrollment is on a dramatic decline. US undergrad enrollment has dropped 3.2% percent since the fall of 2020.

This comes after a similar drop of nearly 3.5% in 2019. That’s according to data released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The organization says if the rate of decline continues, it would be the largest two-year higher education enrollment drop in the last 50 years.

However, graduate enrollment at colleges and universities is growing and is up more than 5% over the last two years.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

