College enrollment on dramatic decline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College enrollment is on a dramatic decline. US undergrad enrollment has dropped 3.2% percent since the fall of 2020.

This comes after a similar drop of nearly 3.5% in 2019. That’s according to data released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The organization says if the rate of decline continues, it would be the largest two-year higher education enrollment drop in the last 50 years.

Analysts blame the labor market for luring young people away with increased wages.

However, graduate enrollment at colleges and universities is growing and is up more than 5% over the last two years.

