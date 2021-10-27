Advertisement

Can Cleveland Baseball Keep Its New Nickname?

A Cleveland Indians fan holds up a sign during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals...
A Cleveland Indians fan holds up a sign during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland plays its final home game against the Royals as the Indians, the team's nickname since 1915. The club will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Oct. 27, 2021
CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland-area roller derby team that has called itself the Guardians since 2013 is suing Cleveland’s newly renamed Major League Baseball team to stop it from using the Guardians name. The former Cleveland Indians announced in July they would change the team’s name to Guardians after years of criticism that the former name and Chief Wahoo logo was racist. In a lawsuit filed today in federal court in Cleveland, the roller derby team says the baseball team changed the name despite knowing the roller derby team was using it. The baseball Guardians did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

