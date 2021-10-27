Bowman resigns as Blackhawks GM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks has resigned.

Stan Bowman has also resigned as President of Hockey Operations for the NHL team and as general manager of the 2022 US Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

The move follows an independent investigation which found that he and other team executives failed to promptly investigate a former player’s claims he was sexually assaulted. The player said the assault came from a former coach in 2010, Bowman’s first year as GM and a year the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup.

The report can be found at the bottom of this article.

“The team needs to focus on its future, and my continued participation would be a distraction. I think too much of this organization to let that happen,” Bowman said in a statement.

“We and he ultimately accept that, in his first year as general manager, he made a mistake, alongside our other senior executives at the time, and did not take adequate action in 2010,” team CEO Danny Wirtz announced Tuesday afternoon.

“I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action,” Bowman said in his statement. “Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.”

Bowman said when he was informed of the former player’s sexual assault allegations against the former video coach, he informed then-team CEO John McDonough, who was fired by the team in April 2020.

The former player, identified as “John Doe” sued the team for negligence, accusing Brad Aldrich of sexually assaulting him during Chicago’s Stanley Cup season, and said the team failed to do anything once her reported it.

Following the Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup win, Aldrich had a front row seat to the celebrations, including bringing the Cup to his hometown, attending the banner-raising ceremony, and receiving a playoff bonus.

John Doe’s attorney, Susan Loggans, called the team’s handling of the incident “a complete coverup.”

“We saw that from the independent investigator today. It’s that snowball effect of, once you start this denial, how do you stop that?” she said.

Senior vice president Al MacIsaac is also out due to the handling of the scandal and the team has been fined $2 million by the league for the mishandling.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.