Anti-government graffiti found on Grand Ledge High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, several pieces of anti-government graffiti were found on the exterior walls of Grand Ledge High School.

Black spray paint saying “ACAB,” “{explative} the government,” and “Free the people” along with anarchist symbols donned multiple walls.

Grand Ledge Police were on the scene and crews were working to clean up the vandalism.

News 10 has reached out to Grand Ledge Public Schools and is awaiting an official statement.

