Anti-government graffiti found on Grand Ledge High School

Crews are now working to clean up the vandalism.
Wednesday morning, several pieces of antigovernmental graffiti was found on the exterior of...
Wednesday morning, several pieces of antigovernmental graffiti was found on the exterior of Grand Ledge High School.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, several pieces of anti-government graffiti were found on the exterior walls of Grand Ledge High School.

Black spray paint saying “ACAB,” “{explative} the government,” and “Free the people” along with anarchist symbols donned multiple walls.

Grand Ledge Police were on the scene and crews were working to clean up the vandalism.

News 10 has reached out to Grand Ledge Public Schools and is awaiting an official statement.

