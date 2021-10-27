Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
Police ID victim from shooting on Bailey St.
Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted...
Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants
A Lansing woman found money dating back to the 1800′s, but what it was in is even more...
Big payday found in payload
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended

Latest News

Proposed Sandhill Crane hunting season brings reactions
Proposed Sandhill Crane hunting season brings reactions
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Health experts fear outcome of Unlock Michigan 2.0 petition
Petition aims to limit local emergency powers
Petition aims to limit local emergency powers