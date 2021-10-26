Women’s Center offers free self-care services for ‘Trick or Treat Yourself’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Trick or Treat Yourself event will be an afternoon activity where women can come and get an enjoyable makeover.

They will have makeup artists and hair stylists available, a photographer for headshots, as well as goodie bags of makeup products. It will be a welcoming and fun opportunity for clients to celebrate themselves and make connections here at the Women’s Center.

It runs from 3-6 on October 27th at the Women’s Center.

