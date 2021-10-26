Big payday found in payload

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You never know what you’ll find looking through a relative’s house. Recently, a Lansing woman found money dating back to the 1800′s, but what it was in is even more surprising.

On Saturday, Melody Atwood and her sister were cleaning their aunt’s home.

“We had to put [her] in a nursing home. She’s 89-years-old, and we’re going to have to sell the house,” said Atwood.

Her sister made a shocking discovery.

“She came down the stairs and she goes, ‘I think we’re going to have to call the police,’” said Atwood.

She found a torpedo from World War I.

Lansing Police and the fire department showed up. Then police realized they needed to call the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. The trooper took it back to the State Police post to x-ray the round. That’s when they found out it was full of money.

So how did the round end up in her aunt’s home?

“Her sister’s husband, he was in the military. He was down in the Philippines. He was in the Navy. They felt that that torpedo came off of a ship,” said Atwood.

Atwood plans to put the money towards her aunt’s nursing home costs, but first, she wants to make sure this memory lasts forever.

“I do paint,” she said. “I think I’m going to take a good picture of this and paint it.”

She also plans on taking the money to a buyer to find out how much it’s actually worth.

