US-127 lane closures at M-50 start, run into late November
An alternate route is being advised.
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing one lane of US-127 in each direction until late November.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, the lanes will be closed at M-50 in Jackson for deck repairs. With traffic reduced to one lane, an alternate route is advised.
The estimated completion date is Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
