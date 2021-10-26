US-127 lane closures at M-50 start, run into late November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing one lane of US-127 in each direction until late November.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, the lanes will be closed at M-50 in Jackson for deck repairs. With traffic reduced to one lane, an alternate route is advised.

The estimated completion date is Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.