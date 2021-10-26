Truck drivers needed to solve supply chain disruptions

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - America needs more truckers to help fix fill empty store shelves. The American Trucking Associations said 80,000 more drivers are needed nationwide to fix the supply chain disruptions.

“If the trucking industry shut down, within two days you wouldn’t have food in the stores. I’d say that’s pretty significant,” said Daniel Wood, NTB Trucking’s Vice President of Information Systems.

Semis move more than 71% of the things Americans buy every day.

“As you look down through here, you’re seeing about every other third vehicle is a truck,” said Wood.

After decades on the road, is the worst Wood has seen the driver shortage.

“We just can’t service that our customers want to give us to service today. It’s very very difficult,” said Wood.

Wood said people are retiring faster than new people are coming into the industry. That means there are times trailers are sitting waiting for a truck to move them. But Omar Hernandez at AGA Express in Windsor Township said the trucking community does what it can to help each other.

“I get calls daily. ‘Can you come to pick this trailer up? Can you come to pick this trailer up?’ of other companies that have units just sitting there waiting,” said Hernandez. “With a shortage of drivers, we can only do so much.”

But there is hope. President Biden’s infrastructure bill would allow drivers as young as 18 to drive a semi across state lines, right now you have to be 21.

Wood said that would help a lot.

“The trucking industry actually loses the opportunity to get those students into the trucking industry between the ages of 18 and 21,” said Wood.

Many companies are also offering more incentives to attract new drivers. Long Haul drivers can make $70,000 a year after a six-week driving school.

