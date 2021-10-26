Stockbridge High School Inventeam sets goals out of this world.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some students take their projects above and beyond but some Mid-Michigan students are taking their project quite literally out of this world.

The students of Stockbridge High School’s Inventeam are working on a project unlike anything they’ve ever done before.

Brooklyn Rochow, student, explains the challenge they face.

“We are making a human powered rover that is going to go against challenging terrain and obstacles basically like a space mission,” said Rochow.

You read that right. This team of students are creating a space rover and they’ve just learned they are the only high school in Michigan chosen to compete in NASA’s human exploration rover challenge. Teams from around the world will be competing to design, develop and build human powered rovers to complete space missions.

Hythen Beydoun, student, explains how their design is powered.

“It’s similar to how a tandem bike would work. You have two people that will peddle- and the peddles all kind of will come together.” said Beydoun.

Kayden Carpenter, student, says when they heard of the challenge they knew this was something they wanted to do.

“This is something that we wanted to do because it really sounded out of the box and it really sounded like a fun project for us to get started on.” said Carpenter.

Prior to hearing of their acceptance, the team had already been working on several prototypes of rover designs. The group has also solved many challenges already.

Alayna Adkins explains one of the problems the group solved.

“One of the major challenges was figuring out how we were going to power the wheels.” said Adkins.

However, the team has come together time and time again to solve their challenges, which is why Eliana Johnson says their group is successful.

“Our biggest strategy would be communication. There’s not a single thing that happens in here that everyone of us doesn’t know about.” said Johnson.

The Inventeam is one of the 34 teams chosen from around the world to compete against some of the top technological universities in the country. This April, they will compete against 91 other teams. But their teacher, Rob Richards says they can handle the pressure.

“This is an amazing group of students,” Richards said. “From Highschool seniors to Highschool freshman. Some of them have worked together for three years and some of them have just worked together this semester, but they all have talent and they all have an interest in science or engineering.”

Students Brooklyn Rochow, Alayna Adkins, Ben Chapman, Brock Rochow, Hythem Beydoun, Jack Hammerberg, Kaden Carpenter, Logan Hollenbeck, DJ Chapman, Bryton Breese, Brianna Polenz and Eliana Johnson make up the exclusive Inventeam. They will showcase their work at NASA this April.

