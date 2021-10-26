Should older kids wait to get the adult vaccine?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s recommendation raises a question for parents whose kids will turn 12-years-old in the next few weeks; Is it better to get the child version of the vaccine now or wait until they can get the adult shot? One parent, Daniel Callender, told News 10 his child is eleven-and-a-half years old and immunocompromised, and they can’t wait to get their hands on a vaccine.

“If it was available today, he’d get it. We’ve been crossing our fingers since he’s been back in school,” Callender said.

The Callender family has been waiting it out for their son to turn 12 and be eligible to get the COVID vaccine. Callender says, now that the Pfizer vaccine designed for kids ages 5-11 has been recommended, they’ll be the first in line.

“Kids especially, it’s hard to social distance at school and they’re not offering other options,” he said. “Get it as soon as possible. My son doesn’t turn 12 until May and the risk would go way down so of course we’d do it.”

Ingham County’s health officer says the shot for children under the age of 12 is just as effective, just in a smaller dose.

“Vaccines are different than a lot of other medications that are based on body size. They’re not based on body size,” Vail said. “Because they come into your body start an immune response, that’s then gone it’s no longer a medication in your body the rest is just your own cells and your own immune system response.”

She says there is no difference in the effectiveness between the vaccine for children under 12 and the vaccine for people 12 and over.

“The reason it’s a lower dose is that’s what they determined worked and was safe in children, so you’ll get an immune response out of either one of them,” she said.

Vail encourages any parents that have doubts about the vaccine to have a conversation with their pediatrician.

The FDA is expected to grant formal approval for the Pfizer vaccine in the next few days. We’ll let you know when that happens.

