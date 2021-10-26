Advertisement

One dead after shooting on Bailey St.

LPD Detectives are currently investigating the incident.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a shooting on Bailey Street.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Lansing Police (LPD) were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey near Baker. There, officers found a 34-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers performed first aid until Lansing Fire arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

LPD Detectives are currently investigating the incident. There is currently no suspect or motive information to share. The case remains an active investigation and information is subject to change as it evolves.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4659 or via the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

