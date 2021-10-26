No charges for state lawmaker Marino

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecutors will not charge a state lawmaker after an investigation into allegations of threats from a fellow representative.

The head of Ingham County’s Domestic Violence Unit has reviewed a report into Harrison Township Republican Representative Steve Marino. Troopers began investigating Marino after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told house leaders that he had sent her threatening texts after they broke up.

Without comment, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has denied prosecution. The case is now considered closed unless more information or evidence is submitted.

