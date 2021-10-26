Advertisement

No charges for state lawmaker Marino

The Ingham County’s Domestic Violence Unit has reviewed a report into Harrison Twp. Republican Rep. Marino.
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township(WILX 2021)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecutors will not charge a state lawmaker after an investigation into allegations of threats from a fellow representative.

The head of Ingham County’s Domestic Violence Unit has reviewed a report into Harrison Township Republican Representative Steve Marino. Troopers began investigating Marino after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told house leaders that he had sent her threatening texts after they broke up.

Without comment, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has denied prosecution. The case is now considered closed unless more information or evidence is submitted.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow
A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.
Woman arrested for attacking man with knife
Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

Latest News

Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted...
Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 10/26/21