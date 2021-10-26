Mother of construction worker killed- speaks on proposed worker safety bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today members of the State House of Representatives heard testimony on road worker safety. Safety advocates are pushing for a new sign requirement for construction zones. It’s part of a larger plan to make drivers more aware of active workers.

Last year there were more than 4,000 work zone crashes and 11 deaths.

Diana Rose-Stitt’s son was a construction worker who lost his life on the job nearly a year ago. She says her son, Davyon Rose was a go-getter who was proud to serve his country.

“He came home from the army and I said you know--chill out you don’t have to work. Just relax and enjoy life for a little bit. He said no mom, I have to get a job.” said Diana.

Davyon Rose and his best friend, Nicholas Sada, were working together when a suspected drunk driver entered a construction zone. Both 23-year-old men were killed at the scene.

“To fight for our country and then come home and not even be home a year and then be taken from me,” said Diana.

Since her son’s death, she’s been advocating for changes that protect construction workers. At the testimony Tuesday, lawmakers spoke on how they think this bill could prevent more families from losing their loved ones.

“This just amplifies it and makes it more present and noticeable. We’re not changing the code or anything. We’re really just basically saying that the device needs to be more declarative so that the motorists are actually empowered by it,” said Rep. Mark Huizenga.

The plan would also allow digital signs in construction zones to display current speed limits. Diana hopes today’s committee hearing will help make construction zones safer for workers like her son.

“Think about if it were your son, or your father, or your sister or your aunt. Think about them. Because my son was only 23, and I’ll never be able to walk him down the aisle or hold his babies,” said Diana.

It will be one year since Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada were killed on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

