MI Senate approves bills allowing parents to decide if their kids wear masks at school, get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MI GOP-led Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would allow parents to decide if their children will wear face masks at school or get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes the same day Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive directive for state departments to speed up ordering and distributing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Michiganders ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Last week, the FDA announced that kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children.

Senator Lana Theis, a Republican from Brighton, criticized the Biden administration following the passing of the bills.

“Neither he (Biden) nor government bureaucrats and school administrators have the authority or the right to make children’s health care decisions for them — including whether they receive a COVID-19 vaccine or wear a face mask,” said Theis. “It is solely up to their parents. Period.”

No Democrat has yet to give a statement about the approval of the bills.

Senate Bill 600 would prevent Michigan school districts from requiring vaccines that have been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend school or members of the public to attend school board meetings.

SB 601 would allow students to receive a waiver from wearing a face mask at school and prohibit schools from testing asymptomatic students for COVID-19 infection to ride a school bus or enter a school building.

SB 602 would similarly prohibit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from requiring students to receive a vaccine that has only been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination, from wearing a face mask and from being tested for COVID-19 if asymptomatic to enter a school, ride a bus or participate in school activities.

SB 603 would prohibit local health departments from requiring students to receive a vaccine that has only been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination, from wearing a face mask and from being tested for COVID-19 if asymptomatic to enter a school, ride a bus or participate in school activities. It would also prevent them from requiring individuals from the same to attend school board meetings.

The bills now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

