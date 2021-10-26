Advertisement

MI Senate approves bills allowing parents to decide if their kids wear masks at school, get vaccinated

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MI GOP-led Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would allow parents to decide if their children will wear face masks at school or get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes the same day Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive directive for state departments to speed up ordering and distributing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Michiganders ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Last week, the FDA announced that kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children.

Senator Lana Theis, a Republican from Brighton, criticized the Biden administration following the passing of the bills.

“Neither he (Biden) nor government bureaucrats and school administrators have the authority or the right to make children’s health care decisions for them — including whether they receive a COVID-19 vaccine or wear a face mask,” said Theis. “It is solely up to their parents. Period.”

No Democrat has yet to give a statement about the approval of the bills.

Senate Bill 600 would prevent Michigan school districts from requiring vaccines that have been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend school or members of the public to attend school board meetings.

SB 601 would allow students to receive a waiver from wearing a face mask at school and prohibit schools from testing asymptomatic students for COVID-19 infection to ride a school bus or enter a school building.

SB 602 would similarly prohibit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from requiring students to receive a vaccine that has only been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination, from wearing a face mask and from being tested for COVID-19 if asymptomatic to enter a school, ride a bus or participate in school activities.

SB 603 would prohibit local health departments from requiring students to receive a vaccine that has only been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination, from wearing a face mask and from being tested for COVID-19 if asymptomatic to enter a school, ride a bus or participate in school activities. It would also prevent them from requiring individuals from the same to attend school board meetings.

The bills now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow
A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.
Woman arrested for attacking man with knife
Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

Latest News

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800’s-era shipwrecks...
Three new shipwrecks discovered in Lake Superior
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Whitmer signs order expediting distribution of vaccines for Michigan youth
US-127 lane closures at M-50 in Jackson County begin Tuesday for deck repairs
US-127 lane closures at M-50 start, run into late November