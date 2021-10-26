Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein.

Augenstein is wanted on multiple warrants. He is described as 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, call Meridian Township Police at (517) 853-4800 or on the Meridian Twp. Police website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

