Advertisement

Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants

Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein.
Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted...
Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted on multiple warrants.(Meridian Township Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein.

Augenstein is wanted on multiple warrants. He is described as 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, call Meridian Township Police at (517) 853-4800 or on the Meridian Twp. Police website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow
A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.
Woman arrested for attacking man with knife
Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

Latest News

Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
No charges for state lawmaker Marino
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 10/26/21