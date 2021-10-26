Learn how to make creative Halloween costumes with ‘Boxtumes’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Two Men And A Truck to learn more about ‘boxtumes’, which are costumes made with moving boxes and other household items.

Check out these quick and easy DIY Halloween costume alternatives for an iPod, robot and X-Ray. The directions and materials needed for each costume are listed below. Happy Halloween!

For an iPod Boxtume, materials needed include:

● One TWO MEN AND A TRUCK medium-size box

● Red and grey paint

● White poster or white construction paper

● Duct tape

● Glue

Step 1: Grab the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK box and cut the bottom and top pieces off to help

close the box.

Step 2: Paint the box red (or any color you want your iPod to be).

Step 3: Cut out a square from the white poster to create the screen. Then, cut out a circle to

create the menu/volume options on your iPod.

Step 4: Draw an apple on the square (or print one found online) with the grey paint and then

draw the pause, volume, and menu buttons on the circle with the grey paint as well. Once all the

paint is dry, glue the square about the circle on the red box.

Step 5: To make easy straps for the costume, fold the duct tape in half long ways (so there is no

sticky side) and make the tape as long as length for a desired strap.

Step 6: Paint the straps red (or whatever color you chose for the box) and once they’re dry, glue

them at the front and back of the box.

Complete this costume by wearing a red long sleeve shirt that matches the iPod. Once all the

paint and glue is dry, trick-or-treaters will have a fun and creative costume for all the Halloween

festivities!

For an Robot Boxtume, materials needed include:

● One TWO MEN AND A TRUCK small box

● Green, red, white, yellow, and black paint

● White poster or thick construction paper

● Glue

● Black marker

Step 1: Cut both the top and the bottom pieces off of the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK box and

paint the box grey.

Step 2: Cut 10-12 circles out of your poster board and paint them green, red, white, and yellow

in order to make the buttons for the robot.

Step 3: Create a “robot power meter” by printing off a color wheel from Google and drawing an

arrow on it.

Step 4: Once all the paint is dry, glue the power meter on the upper left side of the box. Then

glue the buttons in the remaining space on the front of the box.

Step 5: To hold the costume up, create straps by using grey tape or ribbon and glue those to the

front and back of the costume.

This costume is great for kids of all ages and is simple for anyone to make. It’s sure to get

double the number of treats when trick-or-treating!

For an X-Ray Boxtume, materials needed include:

● One TWO MEN AND A TRUCK small box

● Black and white paint

● Tape/Ribbon

Step 1: Cut the top and bottom pieces of the box off.

Step 2: Paint the entire box black.

Step 3: Once the black paint is dry, use the white paint to write “X-Ray” on the upper left corner

of the box.

Step 4: Use the white paint to create the bones that someone would see through an X-Ray

machine.

Step 5: Use black tape or ribbon in order to create straps that will hold the costume up. Pin each

strap to the front and back of each side.

Once this costume is completed with a black t-shirt and pants, it’s ready for all the Halloween

parties and trick-or- treating activities!

