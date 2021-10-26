Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow
A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.
Woman arrested for attacking man with knife
Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

Latest News

Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO gives employees $10K, first-class plane tickets after acquisition
Queen Elizabeth timeline
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Michigan Senate approves end to tax on menstrual products
The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the...
WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic