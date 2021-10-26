ICHD offering booster shots of all three COVID-19 vaccines starting Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Oct. 26 the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will offer booster shots of of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at their clinics. The FDA has authorized Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots, joining Pfizer which had already been approved. The Centers for Disease Control recommends these boosters.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after finishing their initial dose series: individuals age 65 years and older, individuals age 18 years or older who live in long-term care settings, individuals age 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions, and individuals age 18 years or older who live or work in high-risk settings. Individuals 18 years and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster dose at least two months after completing their primary series.

“It is not uncommon that some vaccine schedules require a booster dose, such as the Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine booster shot that individuals are recommended to receive every 10 years. A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will contribute to building longer-lasting protective immunity against the disease and its variants” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “Eligible individuals should consider getting the COVID-19 booster shot when it is available to them to help their body’s immune response against a possible COVID-19 exposure.”

To schedule an appointment visit https://hd.ingham.org/coronavirus or call 517-887-4623 for assistance. The health department is asking that the public bring their COVID-19 vaccination card and identification to the booster appointment if possible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

