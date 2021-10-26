Holt football volunteer hanging up the chains

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A longtime volunteer for Holt’s football games is hanging up the chains. It’s what Gene Wriggelsworth, the former Ingham County Sheriff, has been doing for the last 36 plus years as part of the Holt football chain gang.

“You get to see the best of high school football athletes, and that’s what I enjoy,” Wriggelsworth said.

Friday’s game against Grand Ledge was his last.

“As you get older, the weather bothers you, those types of things,” Wriggelsworth said. “I told my wife, I think it’s time and she agreed.”

It wasn’t a tough decision, but Wriggelsworth says he’s going to miss the gameday experience.

He said, “Here on the sidelines against Grand Ledge, what a great team they have, they’re focused, they don’t curse, they’re supportive of their teammates, and you get to see that in the chain gang, because we’re right there with them all the time.”

He’s not worried about who’ll take his place.

“I have two boys here doing it, the Sheriff is here and he’s doing it,” he said. “Mike’s been doing it for a long time, and Mark’s been a sub for this group, so it’s been kind of a family affair over the years.”

As has Holt football. And the family wants to do everything they can to stay in the game.

“The whole thing about high school football is exciting, but to be right in the middle of it is special,” Wriggelsworth said. “It really is.”

The Rams are on the road for their first playoff game against Grand Blanc.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.