DETROIT (AP) - Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 81 years old. Lucci died in Florida after an extended illness. Lucci was drafted by Cleveland but spent most of his 12-year NFL career with the Lions, from 1965 to 1973.

