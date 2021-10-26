Advertisement

Consumers and DTE partner to promote solar power

They plan to invest billions of dollars in the program over the next several years.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two local energy providers are forming a partnership as the industry looks toward the future.

DTE and Consumers Energy are launching “MI Community Solar,” an education campaign to urge Michiganders to take part in renewable energy programs.

Customers will be able to receive solar-produced power, from external sources, without altering their home or property.

DTE and Consumers Energy provide power to more than 7 million of the state’s 10 million residents. They plan to invest billions of dollars in the program over the next several years.

A recent study from Michigan State University’s Center for Economic Analysis shows that solar energy expansion in Michigan could bring in $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over the next 30 years. It also shows that the expansion into using solar energy would supply more than 18,000 well-paying jobs.

