Advertisement

Clemson’s Top Runner Out This Week

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)(Edward M. Pio Roda | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson’s leading rushing Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol. Pace has started five games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns. His absence is the latest hit to a backfield that’s was without highly regarded freshman Will Shipley.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow
A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.
Woman arrested for attacking man with knife
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.

Latest News

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
Former Lion Lucci Dies
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches...
Tomlin Denies College Interest
(File)
Blackhawks General Manager Resigns
NCAA Baseball
Braves Adjust Roster As World Series Begins