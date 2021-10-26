Clemson’s Top Runner Out This Week

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson’s leading rushing Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol. Pace has started five games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns. His absence is the latest hit to a backfield that’s was without highly regarded freshman Will Shipley.

