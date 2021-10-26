Capital Region International Airport to hold emergency training exercise on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Region International Airport (LAN) will conduct an emergency training exercise on Tuesday morning.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will take place on Runway 10L-28R on the north side of the airport. The training will include the mobilization and deployment of Tri-County public safety personnel and resources to a simulated aircraft emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires commercial airports to conduct these exercises a minimum of once every three years to assess emergency response procedures.

“The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority, and this emergency training exercise tests our responsiveness in the event of a similar incident or accident and gives our employees the opportunity to sharpen their skills with hands-on experience,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “We thank all the participating agencies and appreciate their time and cooperation.”

Airport officials are informing the public of the exercise in advance to avoid any unnecessary concern that the drill might be a real airport or aircraft emergency. The exercise will not interfere with any scheduled arriving or departing aircraft, and passengers will have access to the main terminal building throughout the event.

