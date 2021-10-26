Braves Adjust Roster As World Series Begins

HOUSTON (AP) - Right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder/pinch-runner Terrance Gore have been added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of tonight’s World Series opening game against the Houston Astros, and right-hander Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo were dropped. Infielder Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston’s roster, and outfielder Jake Meyers was dropped. Wright has not made a major league appearance since June 23. He started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series.

