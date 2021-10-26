Blackhawks General Manager Resigns

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an investigation found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

The NHL responded by fining the team $2 million for mishandling the sexual assault allegations.

