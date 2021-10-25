Advertisement

Woman arrested for attacking man with knife

The Ingham County Canine team found the suspect hiding in a wooded area.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.

Deputies from the Delhi Division of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2400 block of Cedar Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 on the report of a stabbing.

Deputies found a 49-year-old man who reported a 26-year-old woman had attacked him with a knife. He was found with severe, but non-life-threatening cuts to his face. The suspect had fled on foot.

The Ingham County Canine team searched the area, locating the suspect who was hiding in a wooded area. Deputies also recovered the weapon.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant for Kristina Anna-Marie Gorman for assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Gorman was arraigned on Sunday where she was given a personal recognizance bond and ordered to be on a GPS tether.

