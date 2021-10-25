WATCH LIVE: Tucker, MSU players host press conference ahead of rivalry game against UM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rivalry week is upon us and many are waiting in anticipation for the big game, University of Michigan versus Michigan State this Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon.

This week’s battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is shaping up to be one to remember. Both teams are highly touted in the nation, ranking in the top 10 by the Associated Press and the Coaches poll heading into the matchup.

The last time these teams met while in the top 10? 1964. The last time the two played each other while being undefeated was in 2010.

While the teams may be rivals, the key to both team’s success is the same: their defense. U of M has held their opponents to an average of just over 14 points per game which is second in the nation, while MSU has held their opponents to just over 18 points per game, ranking 20th in the nation.

Both teams have got the job done on offense as well. Both teams are averaging over 34 points per game, ranking in the top 30 in the nation.

The game will be broadcast on Fox at noon, Saturday.

Watch the press conference live here.

