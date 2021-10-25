Advertisement

Triple homicide suspect appears in court

Sougstad pled not guilty to killing his family.
Daniel James Sougstad pled not guilty to the killing of his family members, which included his...
Daniel James Sougstad pled not guilty to the killing of his family members, which included his mother, father, and brother.(WILX 2021)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a triple homicide will appear in court Monday morning.

Daniel James Sougstad is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing.

Sougstad, 23, pled not guilty to the killing of his family members, which included his mother, father, and brother. Last month, his bond was denied. He is currently being held in the Eaton County Jail in Charlotte.

He was arrested in Ingham County after fleeing to the Upper Peninsula following the death of his family.

Sougstad will appear before Judge Julie O’Neill in Eaton County’s 56th District Court at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman
Lansing Police investigate homicide.
‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide
Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting
Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part...
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme
The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan said it won’t use a state permit...
New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan

Latest News

Lansing's REO Town hosted Howl-O-Ween, where dogs and their humans could enjoy some Halloween...
REO Town hosts howling good time for pets
REO Town Howl-O-Ween 2021
REO Howl-O-Ween party
(FILE)
Study: Solar expansion could bring $1.5B to state
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
MSU preparing for Rivalry Week