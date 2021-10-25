Triple homicide suspect appears in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a triple homicide will appear in court Monday morning.

Daniel James Sougstad is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing.

Sougstad, 23, pled not guilty to the killing of his family members, which included his mother, father, and brother. Last month, his bond was denied. He is currently being held in the Eaton County Jail in Charlotte.

He was arrested in Ingham County after fleeing to the Upper Peninsula following the death of his family.

Sougstad will appear before Judge Julie O’Neill in Eaton County’s 56th District Court at 10 a.m.

