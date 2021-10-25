Advertisement

Study: Solar expansion could bring $1.5B to state

There are just under 4,000 solar jobs in Michigan currently.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Center for Economic Analysis has conducted a study about solar energy.

The study shows that solar energy expansion in Michigan could bring in $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over the next 30 years. It also shows that the expansion into using solar energy would supply more than 18,000 well-paying jobs.

Currently, in Michigan, there are just under 4,000 solar jobs.

