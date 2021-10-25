Study: Solar expansion could bring $1.5B to state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Center for Economic Analysis has conducted a study about solar energy.

The study shows that solar energy expansion in Michigan could bring in $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over the next 30 years. It also shows that the expansion into using solar energy would supply more than 18,000 well-paying jobs.

Currently, in Michigan, there are just under 4,000 solar jobs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.